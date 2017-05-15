Volunteers needed to help cancer patients ‘move more’

A leading charity is looking for volunteers to help cancer patients in Aberdeenshire get active.

Macmillan Cancer Support are working with Aberdeenshire Council to develop physical activity classes throughout the region to support people affected by cancer take the first steps to becoming more active.

Move More Aberdeenshire has been specifically designed for people affected by cancer and includes walking groups, gardening, gentle movement sessions and circuits-based activity classes.

Volunteers are needed to support trained exercise instructors deliver circuit classes by encouraging and supporting participants.

In addition, the charity is looking for volunteers to lead gentle movement classes, gardening and walking groups.

Volunteers would need to be available for about two hours a week on an ongoing basis for classes in Peterhead and Fraserburgh. Full training and support is provided.

Macmillan Outreach and Communities Officer Katie Boddie said: “We want to make sure that everyone affected by cancer has access to appropriate physical activity opportunities but we need help to achieve this.

“This is an ideal opportunity for anyone who wants to make a difference to the lives of people affected by cancer in the local community and be part of an innovative project at the same time.”

For more information about these posts and how to apply you can: Email: movemore@aberdeenshire.gov.uk