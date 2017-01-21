Votes sought in Scottish nature photography poll

There’s still time for the public to cast their vote in an online poll celebrating Scottish nature photography books.

As part of its mission to showcase Scottish nature, wildlife and landscape photography, the Scottish Nature Photography Awards conducts a biennial public vote to find the Favourite Scottish Nature Photography Book.

The shortlist for the 2016 vote features outstanding photography across a range of nature subjects, and celebrates the vision and dedication of the photographers who created these works. There is something here for all nature lovers and devotees of the art of photography.

The shortlisted books are:

An Amazing Adventure: The Story of a Grey Seal Pup by Ken Crossan (Fireflash Publishing)

Discover Shetland’s Birds by Paul Harvey & Rebecca Nason (Shetland Heritage Publications)

Highlands – Scotland’s Wild Heart by Stephen Moss & Laurie Campbell (Bloomsbury)

On A Rising Tide by Charlie Phillips (Ness Publishing)

Otters in Shetland – The Tale of the Draatsi by Richard Shucksmith & Brydon Thomason (The Shetland Times)

Scotland the Dreich by Alan McCredie (Luath Press)

Scotland’s Finest Landscapes by Colin Prior (Constable/Little Brown Book Group)

Tobermory by Nic Davies, Sam Jones & Brian Swinbanks (Birlinn)

Treescape by Stephen J Whitehorne (Stephen J Whitehorne)

Awards organiser Niall Irvine said: “There has been great participation in the vote so far. People clearly appreciate the photographers’ work published in this superb collection of books.”

Voting closes at 12noon on January 31 at http://www.scottishnaturephotographyawards.com/bookvote

Everyone who votes will be entered into a free prize draw for one lucky individual to win the entire shortlist of books.