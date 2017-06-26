Warning signs to improve on notorious road

Warning signs on a notorious stretch of road in Buchan are set to be improved in a bid to reduce the accident toll.

The Scottish Government has agreed to improve signs on the Mintlaw to Fraserburgh Road following a high number of serious collisions and fatalities on the stretch over the past three years.

The section of road, which includes the A952 Mintlaw to Cortes Road and a section of the A90 between Cortes and Fraserburgh, will now get improved warning signs after the matter was raised in Parliament by North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr.

In response Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said the work was due to be completed by the autumn.

“The A952 is a local road and Aberdeenshire Council is responsible for the maintenance and safety,” he said.

“As trunk road authority we have undertaken a study of the A90 between the Cortes junction and Fraswerburgh and have a further investigation ongoing. We will be upgrading bend warning provision at identified bends along the route to reduce accidents.”

Mr Kerr, who is the Scottish Conservative transport spokesman, said he was pleased that the Scottish Government was taking some action to address the concerns about the high rate of fatal and serious accidentsd on the stretch of road.

“It is a small victory that should improve road safety, but it is clear that much more needs to be done,” he said.

He added that he and local councillors would be keeping up pressure to continue to invest in the busy route.