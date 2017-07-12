Weeds and grass on the agenda

The growing problem of weeds around Fraserburgh has been raised by local councillor Brian Topping.

Councillor Topping believes the local authority should be tackling the problem in-house instead of putting it out to contract.

And he has put a notice of motion before the local area committee to that effect.

“At the moment the weed spraying etc is carried out by a contractor but the state of our town is unacceptable,” he said.

Cllr Topping has also complained about the lack of grass cutting for local authority houses - particularly in the areas of Gallowhill Road and St. Andrew’s Drive.

He told the Herald: “I had one chap leave a message with me a couple of weeks ago asking when the first cut of his grass would be done - and that was June!

“This is totally unacceptable,” he said.

“There’s an area down at Broadsea round the central footpath that keeps getting missed out, while some of my constituents who require small cuts or are disabled are sitting with grass two to three-feet tall in their gardens!

“The grass is not just beginning to get long - its now past the point of just requiring a mow.

“This will now need to be strimmed down before it gets cut as it’s so long - so double the work.”

Cllr Topping says he applauds all the good work that the council staff are doing but added it was the job of landscape services to make sure that these things get done, and done on time.

“It’s a disgrace that people are having to wait this long for this service,” he added.