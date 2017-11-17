Will a cock-a-doodle do for you?

The Scottish SPCA is currently seeking a new home for 30 birds in its care - 27 cockerels and three ducks.

Scotland's animal welfare charity based at Drumoak in Aberdeenshire is currently caring for the large number of birds after their previous home was found to be unsuitable for their needs.

Scottish SPCA assistant centre manager Claire Tyczynska said: “It’s always very sad when animals have to be removed from homes due to unsuitable conditions, however we’ll now look after these birds until new homes can be found for them.

“Cockerels are perhaps an unusual animal to consider rehoming but they make great companions in the right homes and can be rehomed in groups or alone to keep some resident hens company!

“Although the don’t play fetch, they certainly have their own personalities and can be a delight to care for.”

Anyone who can offer any of the cockerels or ducks a suitable new home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Aberdeenshire on 03000 999 999.