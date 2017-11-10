Work ongoing to improve beach area

Four Fraserburgh councillors are working closely together to see what can be done to improve the beach area for locals and tourists.

Councillor Brian Topping told the Herald that they hope to have a masterplan drawn up in the new year.

Cllr Topping said: “It’s good for the town that all of the local councillors are putting politics to one side to work on improving the area.”

The move comes after vandals destroyed children’s play equipment at the beach area yet again.

Cllr Topping explained: “Over the last year I have been trying to get replacement equipment in the area.

“Vandals have been putting sand everywhere and three seats have gone missing from around the pool, we’ve had to clear up all the paths and new seats have been installed over the last two weeks.”

Two sand diggers were also vandalised leaving the play area unsafe for children to use.

However Aberdeenshire Council has agreed to replace the equipment.

Cllr Topping added: “I am delighted that the equipment has been ordered but I’m very sad at the vandalism in the area.

“Vandals have smashed the lights and lifebelts have been stolen, ripped and broken.

“It’s very disappointing, people don’t seem to have consideration for others and they should be ashamed of themselves.

“I’m delighted that the council have moves in swiftly to deal with this but if this continues there will come a point where it won’t be replaced.”

The new play equipment is expected to be installed by January 2018.