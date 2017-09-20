Workplaces encouraged to sign up to Daily Mile initiative

Scotland is taking another step towards becoming the world’s first Daily Mile Nation – as workplaces are encouraged to sign up.

The Scottish Government has already written to all schools, nurseries, colleges and universities and will now be writing to public and private sector companies, encouraging their employees to walk a mile every day to improve their health, wellbeing and fitness.

Sports Minister Aileen Campbell who visited Scottish Power’s headquarters in Glasgow to launch the initiative, said: “Scottish Power have recognised the benefits of encouraging their workforce to be healthier and now we want other workplaces to follow suit.

“We know that being physically active makes employees more productive and less likely to take time off due to sickness or disability.

“It only takes around 15 minutes so The Daily Mile could easily become part of staff breaks – giving great benefits to their health and wellbeing.”

The Daily Mile initiative was created by headteacher Elaine Wyllie in 2012.

She said: “We all know of the myriad benefits of being physically active for our health and wellbeing – for children and adults both – and it’s inspiring to be here today at Scottish Power’s ‘Walk The Daily Mile’ launch.

“In doing The Daily Mile the children learn the importance of taking responsibility for their own health and wellbeing, and it’s wonderful to see their parents and relatives rising to the challenge and putting their best foot forwards. I’m delighted that Scotland’s workplaces will be following in the footsteps of our primary school children to push Scotland towards becoming the world’s first Daily Mile Nation.”

Keith Anderson,CEO , Scottish Power, added: “I’m proud the Scottish Government asked Scottish Power to be the first company in Scotland to adopt the Daily Mile.

“Already, many more are either walking to work and enjoying a healthier start to the day or clocking up a ‘Daily Mile’ in their lunch hour. Given its early success, I’m delighted to confirm we’re also launching it across all main Scottish Power sites in the UK.”