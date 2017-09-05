‘Y Suffer in Silence’ extends its services to those in despair

The charity, “Y Suffer in Silence”, has moved forward in a positive way since it was set up almost eight months ago.

Y Suffer in Silence has stood strong and steadfast to be noticed within the community in its belief that what is being given is something professional, confidential and trustworthy, offering a safe place to be heard.

The organisation is unique, not only in the North East but in the whole of the UK, in that a very small handful of volunteers deliver this service.

Paul Greenall, chair, said: “Y Suffer in Silence Charity is fully run by volunteers and offers a totally free service. Funding is hard to get. This has been a major challenge with hardly any support apart from the volunteers within it.

“It makes me proud to see a volunteer come into the charity and offer their time to support clients, then take extra time to raise funds for the same charity.

“We have had talks with Mr John Maitland of Fraserburgh Maitland’s Shop. He has supported us and has enabled the charity soon to have its own location, allowing us to offer more times for support.

The charity is working towards a free telephone support system to extend the reach of services along with the up and coming website.

Y Suffer in Silence will still offer its support within the JIC Building on a Friday evening from 7pm till 8.45.

There has been a highly successful drive for new volunteers. If you think you might wish to volunteer, please email paul@ysufferinsilence.org.uk