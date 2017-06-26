You're the best - it's official!

A St. Combs couple and a resident of Fraserburgh’s Windmill Court sheltered housing scheme have been honoured at this year’s Inspiring Aberdeenshire Awards.

William and Margaret McRobbie were named Best of Buchan at the weekend awards, while Norman Whyte picked up the Best of Banff and Buchan accolade.

William and Margaret McRobbie decorate their home with a fabulous display of Christmas lights each year.

Mr and Mrs McRobbie decorate their home with a fabulous display of Christmas lights each year.

It has become a local tradition to head along to the McRobbies during the festive season to take a look at the display and leave a donation.

All the money raised from the display is given to St. Combs Primary School.

Meanwhile, sheltered housing resident Norman goes ‘above and beyond’ in arranging entertainment for his fellow residents and making sure everyone has a good time.

His nomination said: “Every sheltered housing scheme should have a Norman’.

Inspiring Aberdeenshire is organised by Aberdeenshire Council to celebrate the work of people in the area who support their communities.

The awards ceremony was held in the Canadian Hall at Haddo House with guests being piped in by Aberdeenshire Schools Pipe Band.

Commenting council leader Jim Gifford said: “There have been so many wonderful stories and good works highlighted . That is what Inspiring Aberdeenshire is all about; recognising the people out there in the community who make life better for everyone.”