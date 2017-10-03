Young farmer bale art on display

Motorists driving to and from the Toll of Birness this week may have noticed an unusual sight in one of the nearby fields.

The eye-catching sculpture, sponsored by scotch lamb, was proudly created by Belhelvie JAC as their entry for the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs' (SAYFC) national Bale Art competition.

Clubs across Scotland have been building and painting their creations for the past week with them being displayed from October 2 to 8.

The 'under the sea' themed sculpture was the brains of Belhelvie JAC secretary Gillian Porter and hard work of the club members.

Gillian said: "We placed ours at the Toll of Birness to ensure it caught everyone's eye and brightens everyone's day that passed it.

"We're hoping to get the word out and hoping we get some new members to ensure the club can continue for years to come."

For more information on the club and future meetings please don't hesitate to contact Gillian on 07522577072 or email Belhelvieyoungfarmers@outlook.com.