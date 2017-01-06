Young North-east woman in Bahrain jail ordeal

A young Fraserburgh mother has spent a month in jail in Bahrain after her husband accused her of adultery.

Hannah James, 26, moved to the Middle East with him and their young son last year.

According to her family, who claim she has been the victim of domestic abuse, she was arrested and jailed a month ago and has survived on a diet of rice and water three times a week.

Under Bahrain's Islamic Sharia laws, adultery is considered a serious crime and Ms James was facing years behind bars.

Her mother Shelley revealed last night that her daughter had been released from prison but could not leave the country for legal reasons.

In an online post she said: "I can now confirm that Hannah James has been released from Bahrain jail at 6pm (on Thursday) and is in safe hands and being very well looked after.

"But she cannot leave Bahrain at the moment due to legal reasons. I will let everyone know when she returns back to the UK. I would like to say a big thank-you to everyone for their support."

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said today: "We are providing support to a British woman following her arrest in Bahrain.

"We remain in contact with both her family and with the Bahraini authorities.”

The young mum's family have launched a desperate online appeal to get her home.

They say she was accused of adultery after trying to leave the country when her husband, Jassim Alhaddar, allegedly became violent.

Images of her with bruising have been posted on social media.

Family friends have started a crowd-funding campaign and a petition in support of Ms James which has attracted thousands of signatures.