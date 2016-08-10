Broch course the Rio deal

Fraserburgh Golf Course has helped inspire the design of one of the golf courses to be used in this year’s Olympic games in Brazil.

The ninth hole of the Olympic Golf Course in Rio de Janeiro is based around the Broch course which architect Kyle Franz has played during winter visits to Fraserburgh.

Kyle Franz, Olympic Golf Course architect and planner, said: “I visited Fraserburgh numerous times in winter and the fescue on the mounds was low and tight.

“It made me think those shot options could make for one of the coolest ideas for a green ever.

Fraserburgh Golf Club is regarded as the 7th oldest course in the world and the oldest still operating under its original name.

The earliest golfing records date back to 1613 where parish kirk session notes record ‘the golf’ being played on the Sabbath.

And it is these ancient holes and greens that inspired Mr Franz in his creation of the modern Olympic course.

Mr Franz said: “The hope that players could consider bouncing a shot off the mounds to reach pins on the opposite side of the green.

“In Rio not every shot will roll back.

“Over the green would still be tough and should be avoided.”

Gerry Chalmers, Fraserburgh Golf Course Club Captain said: “It is a great privilege to have one of Fraserburgh Golf Club’s holes replicated on the Olympic Course in Rio.

“We hope golfers come visit and see why the original was worth replicating.”

The men’s golf will tee off on Thursday.