Cove Manager John Sheran was spot on when he summed this match up as a game of two halves.

One of the oldest football clichés but this was a game where Cove were so far in front in the first half in terms of possession and chances not to mention goals scored that there seemed no way back for Fraserburgh.

That was before the Broch showed their fighting spirit with a comeback that could easily have been an unlikely win as they missed two penaltie kicks.

That first 45 minutes was virtually one way traffic towards the visitors goal as Cove looked every bit Champions in all but their finishing.

They scored twice but could easily have doubled their tally.

Both goals were well taken. The first came after 13 minutes with Blair Yule playing a neat one-two with Mitchell Megginson before finishing from the left corner of the six yard box.

It was two nil in the 25 th minute with a superb chip from 25 yards from Connor Scully that went over the head of Paul Leask with the keeper caught too far off his line.

Fraserburgh should have been still in the game though after they were awarded a 33 rd minute penalty.

An Aiden Combe cross was handled by Darryn Kelly but keeper Stuart Mackenzie dived to his left to save at waist height.

Broch were awarded another penalty, this time Watson shoving Jamie Beagrie in the back.

Dean Cowie stepped up but his spot kick went straight down the middle and Mackenzie beat the ball clear.

With ten minutes remaining and the game seemingly heading for a Cove win, it was game on when substitute Marc Lawrence sent fellow sub Greg Buchan clear and he finished in style.

Then three minutes into stoppage time Christie Park went wild.

The Broch’s third substitute Graham Johnston ran clear and showed all his experience to score for the most dramatic of endings to a superbly entertaining game.