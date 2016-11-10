Broch blown away by Formatine

Formartine United cantered to a comfortable win over a Broch team that looked out of sorts for much of the match at a cold and rainswept North Lodge Park.

The home side had most of the early play but had to wait until the 26th minute to open the scoring when Rodger headed home from close range. They doubled the lead shortly after the break through Jamieson before Rodger struck on 71 and 85 to make the points safe.

Graeme Rodger found Neil Gauld on the left and his cross was headed away for a corner by Marc Dickson. Barbour took the kick to the back post where it was met by Stuart Anderson but Leask got down well to block his effort.

Barbour was tormenting his former teammates and had another chance but Leask was equal to the task again, blocking the striker’s shot.

Four minutes later Gauld picked the ball up in the midfield and drove towards goal before dragging a shot wide from a good position.

The opening goal came on 26 minutes when the Broch failed to clear a set piece and Barbour picked the ball up on the right and crossed to the back post where Rodger rose highest to head home from close range.

The Broch’s attacks were sporadic but they nearly got back into the match on 32 minutes when Harris sprayed the ball out to Stuart on the right and his cross into the middle almost caught out Ewen MacDonald who had to back peddle to tip the ball over the bar. Rodger was causing the visitors all sorts of problems and he almost created a goal for Barbour when he drove forward towards the Broch area before slipping it wide to the striker but then his shot went just wide of Leask’s left hand post.

Formartine doubled their lead two minutes into the second half when a corner was only cleared to the edge of the area and Scott Ferries’ effort was diverted past Leask into the net by Shane Jamieson from six yards out. Three minutes later Leask have to look sharp to stop a Barbour effort as Formartine threatened to extend their lead.

The home side had another chance on 66 minutes when a free kick was launched towards the Broch area and Barbour flicked it to Gauld who then fed the ball back to Barbour but he sclaffed his shot wide.

The game was ended as a contest on 71 minutes when Rodger picked the ball up 30 yards out and hammered a shot high past Leask into the top corner to make the score 3-0. The Broch were looking for a consolation now and Calum Reid picked up a loose ball and had a pot at goal which went wide of the post.

On 85 minutes Rodger claimed his hat-trick and Formartine’s fourth when he turned home a Conor Gethins cross from close range.

There was one last chance for the Broch when a free kick by Taylor into the home penalty box found West unmarked but MacDonald was able to make a comfortable save.