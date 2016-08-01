Broch boss full of praise for returning Lawrence.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie praised the efforts of on-loan Marc Lawrence after Saturday’s 3-0 win over Strathspey Thistle.

The 17-year-old from Ellon rejoined the Broch from Peterhead on a deal which will initially run until August 30 and scored against the Speysiders in the league opener.

Speaking after the game manager Mark Cowie said: “Marc Lawrence made a great start scoring after a minute.

“Everyone knows what he can do and even though he hasn’t been training with the team he knows the lads from last season.

“We threw him in but he is strong and scores goals.

“Marc’s a great player and I am thankful to Peterhead for letting him come here and Jim (McInally) must think it will do him good. It’s only for a month initially but we would love to have him longer but that will be up to Peterhead. We will give him game time but we are just delighted that Peterhead see us an option for their players.

“We had a strong bench and its good to have options especially with players having work commitments and there will be injuries in the coming months when the cup competitions start.

“I’m not planning to add to the squad. I’m not a lover of bringing in players after the season starts and changing things about.

“I prefer to have my team settled from the word go as there isn’t a transfer window in the Highland League if you get a chance to sign somebody that is better than what you have you need to look at that.

“Its difficult getting in players at this time of the season as teams are shutting up shop and not wanting to let players go so I think I have the squad I will be using.”