Broch in dreamland after drawing Rangers in Cup

Fraserburgh FC have been drawn at home to one of Scotland’s biggest clubs in the fourth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Rangers will make the trip up north in January for what is arguably the biggest game in the history of the Broch.

Mark Cowie’s side made it through to this stage after beating Edinburgh side Spartans FC 2-1 in the third round.

For Fraserburgh FC chairman Finlay Noble, this will be the biggest competitive fixture in his time at the club.

He said: “We’ve had big teams come up to Bellslea before for testimonials and pre-season frendlies - the likes of Celtic and Aston Villa.

“But this will be the biggest competitive game in my time with the club for sure and I’m absolutely thrilled with the draw.”

Fraserburgh count themselves responsible for one of, if not the, biggest upset in Scottish Cup history.

The Broch beat Dundee 1-0 at Bellslea in the Scottish Cup in 1959 at a time when the Dens Park side were considered one of the best teams in Scotland.

“That was a famous day for the club and for the town when they beat a very good Dundee side.

“It goes to show that anything is possible but Rangers are a very good side and we will need a fair bit of luck if we are somehow going to beat them.”

For Noble and the rest of the club officials, attention now turns to ensuring the tie can be played at Bellslea Park.

“We absolutely want the game to go ahead at Bellslea, it’s only right for our supporters that they get to see this game played at their home ground.

“The rules have changed recently, clubs can’t change venues for financial reasons anymore, not that we would have wanted to.

“The only thing that can stop the game going ahead in the Broch would be the Police and any safety concerns they may have.

“We will be having a meeting with them next week to go over everything.”

The match against Rangers will be played on either January 20 or 21, 2018.