Broch kick off new season with a win

Fraserburgh made the perfect start to their Highland League season with a comfortable win over their visitors from Speyside.

Goals early and late secured a victory that should have been by a far higher margin as Manager Mark Cowie acknowledged after the game but he will have been comforted by the fact that his side created the number of chances they did.

The game had barely started when the Broch were in front. 65 seconds to be precise.

They were awarded a free kick 22 yards out which Dean Cowie struck with pace that was too hot for keeper Michael MacCallum to handle and although he blocked the shot, Marc Lawrence, returning on-loan from Peterhead, nipped in to score.

The home side should have been further ahead before they eventually scored a second.

In the 11 th minute a half chance for Aidan Combe saw his attempted prod at the ball to take it past MacCallum saved by the keeper.

Ten minutes later a Gary Buchan through ball to Lawrence resulted in MacCallum saving again with Buchan following up and putting the rebound over.

Paul Campbell should have buried his shot after 28 minutes but dragged his effort beyond the far post.

Strathspey weren’t playing badly but failed to created a threat and the nearest they came was in the 14 th minute with a wayward shot from Spaniard Inaki Fernandino Soto that was more messy than Messi!

The long awaited second goal came six minutes before the break. Substitute Willie West was only on a couple of minutes when he scored from close range with probably his first touch from a Ryan Cowie free kick.

The second half was a one sided as the first but Fraserburgh wasted several decent chances to increase their lead.

Russell McBride headed wide following a free kick after 53 minutes. West had the ball in the net but was flagged offside then saw a header from a Ryan Cowie corner kick cleared off the line.

Marc Dickson then managed to send the ball across goal and wide when well placed at the back post but the deserved third goal arrive three minutes from the end.

Substitute Grant Noble netted with a shot from the edge of the penalty area that took a deflection and looped over the head of MacCallum to round off a largely satisfying league opener.