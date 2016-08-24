Broch knocked out of Aberdeenshire Cup

Fraserburgh have been knocked out of the Aberdeenshire cup after a 2-1 defeat against Buckie Thistle.

The Highland League’s first and second placed teams met at Victoria Park on Wednesday night as both teams had yet to lose a game this season.

Buckie striker Chris Angus put in a man-of-the-match performance on the night and got the games first chance on seven minutes when he struck a right foot volley from 10-yards which Paul Leask got down low to block.

Angus was involved in the action for the next Buckie effort on 15-minutes as he picked out John McLeod whos shot was straight down the neck of Leask for an easy save.

Possession was fairly even in the first half but it was Buckie who were creating the chances and on 22-minutes Kevin Fraser played in Sam Urquhart who looked to trouble Leask with a right foot effort from inside the penalty box but Broch skipper Russel McBride put in a brilliant diving challenge to deflect the shot wide of goal.

Chris Angus troubled the Fraserburgh defence again as McBride misjudged a header which gave the Buckie forward the chance to cut in an shoot, Paul Leask was quick to react however and came out to narrow the angle as Angus fired straight at the Broch keeper.

Buckie were forced into a sub early on as Andrew Skinner was replaced by Shaun Wood and it was the substitute who broke the deadlock on 28 minutes when he headed in a set piece at the back post.

However, it was only seven minutes later and the scores were level again.

Despite not troubling Greg Sim in the Buckie goal too much in the first half Fraserburgh had managed to deliver a number of crosses into the danger zone which the Buckie defence dealt with.

Eventually, Aiden Combe managed to pick out Jamie Beagrie who made no mistake from six-yards to headed the ball in and draw his side level.

The second half was a much more even affair in terms of chances and Dean Cowie could have put his side in front with an unlikely goal on 55 minutes when his free-kick from inside the centre circle took a bounce inside the Buckie penalty area and force Sim to tip the ball over the cross bar.

Graham Johnston force a good save from Sim with a powerful 18 yard drive on 61 minutes then turned provider for what looked like the Broch’s second goal five minutes later.

Johnston deliverd the ball into the area from the right channel and found Willie West who appeared to chest the ball in from six yards. However, referee Ben Dempster ruled that West had used a hand to put the ball in and disallowed the goal, booking West in the process. The lack of complaint from the Broch player suggested the ref may have made the right call.

Marc Lawrence had a good opportunity on 72 minutes when he found some space outside the box but he shot well wide from 20-yards.

Four minutes later and Buckie took the lead through Chris Angus.

The striker scored a wonderful right-foot curling effort from 18-yards which bent around the diving Paul Leask and into the far right corner.

Russel McBride nearly drew Fraserburgh level for a second time but the Broch skipper’s header went across goal and just wide of the far post.

Chris Angus continued to terrorise the Broch defence and on 82 minutes his back-heel pass found Sam Urquhart at the edge of the box who shot just over the cross bar.

Buckie were then reduced to ten men for the last seven minutes of the game as substitute goal scorer Shaun Wood was given a second yellow card.

Once again it was Angus causing trouble with three minutes of normal time, almost bettering his first goal with a powerful right footed effort from the corner of the Broch penalty area which came back off the cross bar.

Michael Rae managed to get one last attempt in for Fraserburgh three minutes into stoppage time but the substitute’s 25-yard effort from a corner clearance was well over the bar.