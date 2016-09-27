Broch knocked out of cup

Fraserburgh were knocked out of the Scottish Cup in the first round as Gala Fairydean Rover progressed as 3-1 winners.

Fraserburgh were quick and direct in the opening period never giving the Fairydean Rovers team a chance to settle into a passing rhythm.

Kieran Wright in the Gala goal made a superb block to deny new-signing Gary Harris before being called into action again on 12 minutes when William West’s shot crashed off the underside of the bar.

Fraserburgh took the lead as Gala surrendered possession cheaply on the edge of their own 18 yard line and were punished when West crossed for Harris to score a debut goal, firing high into the net at the back post.

Fraserburgh heaped on the pressure looking for a second and just after the half hour a short corner found its way to Dean Cowie on the edge of the area but the midfielder’s effort just shaved the post.

With half-time approaching the Broch were made to pay for their failure to increase their lead when Gala clawed their way back into the game thanks to some sloppy defending.

Bryan Hay was short with a header back to his keeper and Stuart Noble gladly rounded Paul Leask to level the tie.

The goal lifted the confidence and belief of the home side who started the second half in a more determined fashion.

On 76 minutes Gala’s pressure paid off as they took the lead when Russell McBride headed past his own keeper following good work by substitute Danny Simpson.

Worse was to follow for Fraserburgh when they were reduced to 10 men as Graham Johnston took a tumble in the box and, when referee David Dickinson refused to award a penalty, the forward said something to the far side linesman that earned him a red card.

On 83 minutes Stuart Noble settled the tie with his second goal of the afternoon.

A Scott Main cross found the former Fulham striker who held off his marker before turning and unleashing a shot past the despairing Leask.