Broch secure a point with second half fight back

Ten man Fraserburgh showed great character against Nairn county as they came back from 3-0 down at half time to earn a point.

County travelled to Bellslea on the back of two defeats so far this season but managed to take the lead in the 11th minute through Gary Kerr.

Callum McLean curled in a precise shot shortly after to make it 2-0.

The third goal came after 25 minutes through Wayne McIntosh with an impressive 25 yard effort.

Just when it seemed things couldn’t get any worse before half time, skipper Russel McBride was show an straight red card for a challenge on the last man.

Broch returned for the second half and found a way back into the game when Calum Riddell scored an own goal on the hour mark.

Then, with 15 minutes left, goals from Paul Campbell and Marc Lawrence brought the game to 3-3 and earned Fraserburgh a point.