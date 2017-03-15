Broch take five against rothes

Fraserburgh scored an impressive five goals at the weekend to trounce struggling Rothes in the Highland League.

Double goals were scored by Gary Harris and Marc Dickson, and one by substitute Paul Campbell secured the convincing Broch win.

The win sees them move up to fourth place in the league, ahead Formartine United, who played in the Highland League Cup at the weekend so still have four games in hand –making it a tightly contested end to reach the top four this season.

The first goal came on the 17 minute mark by Garry Harris.

Good team link up by Broch ended with Cameron Buchan hitting the ball across the face of goal to Harris, who slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Marc Dickson doubled their lead on 35 minutes, and Harris scored his second just before the break on 42 minutes.

Campbell came on at half-time and made his impact in the 56th minute, making it four to Broch and too big a gap for Rothes to catch up in the second half.

The final blow came at 72 minutes when Dickson got his second and Fraserburgh’s fifth for a well-deserved win.

Broch manager Mark Cowie said: “We got the goals at the right times in the game.

“We knew Rothes were much changed and have taken players on-loan from Inverness Caley Thistle.”

And Cowie was particularly pleased that goalkeeper Peter Tait record a clean sheet on his Highland League debut for the team; moving from junior team Buchanhaven Hearts last month.

“Peter did well,” Cowie added. “He didn’t have much to do, but his handling and kicking was excellent.

“They had one good chance and he raced from his goal to make a save. A sign of a good goalkeeper is that despite being inactive, they can make a save when called on.”

Fraserburgh’s next game is against Keith on Saturday.