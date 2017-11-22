Cowie happy for club stalwarts after dream draw

Fraserburgh FC manager Mark Cowie says a home tie against Rangers in the Scottish Cup is a fine reward for the loyalty so many of his players have shown to their home town club.

The Broch boss is delighted for everyone associated with the club who will have a day to remember on January 21/22.

However, he is particularly pleased for the players in the squad who have served the club loyalty for many years.

“I’ve no doubt that guys like Willie West, Graeme Johnston and three or four others could have left the club for financial gain and gone elsewhere during their careers.

“But they have stuck with us, shown real loyalty to their home town club, and this game will be a great reward for them.

“You always hope for a big team in this competition and now we’ve been drawn at home to one of the biggest clubs in Britain.”

The players and staff gathered at the club on Monday night to watch the draw.

“We got everyone together to watch the draw and all the boys who weren’t working showed up.

“Ryan (Christie) was keeping count and scratching off the teams as they came out on a piece of paper.

“He gave me a nudge when there were only a few left and we knew Rangers and Aberdeen were still in the pot with us as well as a few other fixtures which would have been good.

“Getting Rangers was absolutely brilliant, quite a few of the guys are fans so it’s a dream come true for them.

“We’re under no illusions about our chances, we will be trying to keep the score line a low as possible and respectable but, you never know, when you have a squad of players who are willing to work hard and chase every ball for 90 minutes then anything can happen if lady luck is smiling down on you.”

Hard work and determination is not something the Broch players have lacked this season, as the manager believes, they showed in their third round win,

“Spartans were a very good side. When you get a last minute winner in any game it’s brilliant but when it’s to put you in to the fourth round of the Scottish Cup that is extra special.

“We’ve had a few last minute winners this season and when it happens so often you know it’s not just luck.

“It’s because the boys are so willing to work hard and go out and win every game.”