Faithlie going from strength to strength

Faithlie United AFC could mark there first season as an amateur club with league silverware in the coming weeks.

Formed in 2009 and competing in the NESWFA (North East Scotland Welfare Football Association) until 2016, Faithlie became the first Amateur team from Fraserburgh to compete in the AAFA (Aberdeenshire Amateur Football Association this year.

Now, the club could be set for instant success as they sit top of the Soccerworld Division 3 and will be crowned champions if they win there remaining four fixtures.

“We have four games to play, two at home and two away.” Said club secretary and founding member Norman Reid.

“This Saturday we have Tolbooth in Fraserburgh, Tolbooth are 2nd in the league so this match will go a long way to deciding the league title.

“In Joining the AAFA this season we hoped for promotion at least, winning the league will be excellent for the lads.”

The match will be played at JRP Fraserburgh with a 2pm kickoff.

The club was formed in 2009 with the aim of giving ex youth players continuation in the game after juvenile football finishes for them.

Faithlie, playing in the traditional broch colours of Black & White and Orange and Black, adopted their name from the original town name before it was changed to Fraserburgh in 1592, use the North Breakwater Lighthouse as their club badge and are proud to be representing the Broch at Amateur level,

Faithlie have progressed well since 2009, achieving the SFA Quality Mark Accreditation in 2015 and running their own Mini Bus to away games.

The club is currently managed by Martin Buchan and assisted by Dennis Clark, Norman Reid and Kevin Urquhart.

Home matches are currently played at James Ramsay Park, upcoming fixtures can be located every Monday at www.aberdeenshireafa.com.

The club are proudly sponsored by Biccochis Ice Cream, MFV Endurance FR111, Ship Inn, Smiddyhill SPAR, StrachanTrawls and Tigerlily Florist who have helped make all their achievements to this date possible.