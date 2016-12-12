Forres strike late to win

The Broch fought back from 2 goals down in the last 10 minutes but a late injury time winner from Lee Fraser ultimately gave the visitors all three points.

The home side found themselves a goal behind at the break and a soft penalty on the hour which was converted looked to have the Can Cans on east street.

However the Black & Whites dug deep to level through Ryan Cowie and Gary Harris in the last 10 minutes and looked the likelier side to find a winner, but another debatable free kick led to the late winner for Mechanics.

The visitors took the lead on 13 minutes when a corner from Allan to the near post saw Liam Baxter get ahead of the Broch defence to nod the ball home from close range.

On the stroke of half time Marc Lawrence tried his luck from the angle of the penalty area on the right and his well directed shot was saved by Knight at his near post.

On the hour Forres were awarded a penalty when Dickson was adjudged to have tripped McLean inside the box much to the annoyance of the Broch defenders.

Baxter took the kick and rifled the ball into the net.

In the 81st minute Ryan Cowie’s corner from the right was cleared back to the full back and he cut inside and curled the ball past Knight from the angle of the penalty area to reduce the leeway.

The Broch were level on 86 minutes when Ryan Cowie got on to the end of a through ball and his first effort was blocked by Knight but he remained calm and picked up the rebound and slid the ball into the path of Gary Harris for the striker to slot home from six yards.

In the final minutes Soane went close with a header from Fraser’s cross, at the other end Taylor headed over from Ryan Cowie’s free kick before Forres snatched a dramatic late win.

Allan’s free kick found its way to Fraser inside the Broch box and he managed to create enough space to slip the ball past Leask from 10 yards.

The Broch did have one last chance but Hay fired wide after a Cowie corner had fallen to him at the back post.