Gable Endies strike deadline day deal for Loons forward

Montrose FC have completed their January window dealings with the Deadline Day transfer of Kerr Hay from Forfar FC on an 18 month loan deal.

The 21-year-old forward is a product of the Station Park youth and was a member of their successful 2014/15 under-20s Development League side.

Breaking into the first team, Kerr made his debut against Ayr United in May 2015 in SPFL League One and scored his first senior goal in the Championship playoff semi-final against Stranraer in the same season.

Having spent the first half of this season on loan to Junior outfit Broughty United, Kerr returned to The Loons at Christmas, but has failed to force his way into Gary Bollan’s plans.

Montrose manager Stewart Petrie said: “I worked with Kerr at Broughty and Forfar and was impressed with both his ability and potential, so when I heard he was available it was an easy decision to make a bid for him.

“I am delighted with the five players we have brought to Links Park during the transfer window and I am excited by the strength in depth we now have in all areas.”