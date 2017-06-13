Keeper Leask returns to Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh will see the return of Paul Leask next season as he signed a three-year contract.

The keeper had been at the club for eight years before making a move to Keith in March, but after becoming a free agent he decided to return to the Broch.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie jumped at the chance to secure Leask’s return to the club.

He said: “When we found out he was a free agent again we looked into getting him back and luckily we did.”

During Leask’s tenure at Keith, youth keepers Joe Barbour and Peter Tait made the transition to the first team.

Cowie added: “When Paul made his intentions clear he wanted to move, the young guys stepped up.

“They did a great job, but the oldest is in his mid-20s. Paul has some more experience over them and that is vital.

“Now we’ve got three really good goalkeepers in the squad. Paul coming back is going to be a smooth transition.”

Next season will see new faces Lewis Davidson and Paul Young play at Bellslea Park – who make the move from Turriff United.

They both signed pre-contract agreements in January and became Broch players when their contracts at Turriff ran out at the end of the season.

Cowie said that he is happy with who he has brought in to Bellslea for next season, but admitted he would still be interested in making new signings if the right opportunities arise.

“At the start I would have settled for that,” he said. “But if any player becomes available who is right for us and within our budget then we’ll look into it.

“The goal for next season is to build on what we have achieved. We had a good place in the league, so it would be good to break into the top four and get a good run in the cups.

“But I don’t want to put too much pressure on the players as they put enough pressure on themselves.

“We’ve got a strong squad as it is so we will take it from there.”

Fraserburgh host Newburgh Thistle at Bellslea this Saturday in a pre-season friendly.