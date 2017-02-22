Late penalty earns a point

A late Gary Harris penalty earned Fraserburgh a point at home to Wick after the Broch has trailed by a goal for most of the match.

Academy took the lead in the 20th minute when Bryan Hay fouled Ross MacLever inside the box.

Sam Mackay stepped up to take the penalty kick which gave the visitors the lead.

With time running out Wick were desperately holding on to their one goal cushion but Grant Steven was penalised for a foul on Harris who converted the penalty himself - his fourteenth league goal of the season.

The result means that Wick remain one place above Fraserburgh in the league on goal difference but with a game in hand.

Mark Cowie’s side currently sit sixth as they look to finish the best of the rest behind the title chasing top four, with a chance to split the favourite still possible.

Elsewhere in the league, it was derby day delight for Formartine who were 2-1 winners at home to Inverurie Locos.

Paul Lawson scored from the penalty spot early in the second half before Dean Donaldson equalised.

Stuart Smith then scored to give United the 2-1 win.

There were wins for title chasers Brora who beat Keith 4-1 at Kynoch Park and defending champions Cove who beat Forres by the odd goal in a 3-2 thriller.

Lossiemouth also won convincingly at home to Strathspey, recording a 4-1 victory, while Turriff made light work of Fort William as a David Ross hat-trick helped them to a 4-0 win.

The only other match saw Clach and Huntly draw 1-1 in Inverness.

This Saturday Fraserburgh will travel to Strathspey where they will hope to get back to winning ways.

The other league match will see Buckie take on Wick with the other teams in Breedons Highland League Cup action.

The Broch last played Strathspey in the opening fixture of the season when goals from Marc Lawrence, Willie West and Grant Noble secured a 3-0 win at Bellslea Park.