Mormond celebrate a record-winning season

Mormond Thistle FC capped one of their most successful seasons ever by winning the 2016 North East Scottish Football Association’s SoccerWorld Scotland title.

The Strichen-based team also picked up the Brucklay Cup, Ardallie Cup and Fair Play Trophy along with being semi-finalists in the Scottish Cup, Mormond Cup and Cuminestown Shield.

Manager Don Allan along with assistant coach Graeme Robertson have worked extremely hard with the team this season, pushing them the extra mile to produce the style and quality of football that wouldn’t be out of place at Camp Nou.

It’s also the will to win and the ability to battle until the final whistle blows that has been the secret of their success.

Undoubtedly it’s this winning mentality that saw them go on a 21-game unbeaten league run with an impressive goal difference of 65.

Mormond Thistle finished on 59 points from 21 games followed by New Deer on 48 points and Buchanhaven FC on 39 points.

Mormond Thistle FC board member Bill Callaghan said: “It’s been a fantastic season, one of those seasons where everything just seemed to come together at the right time.

“The management team of Don and Graeme have been the driving force that has kept this side fighting right up until the 90th minute of every single game.”

The team will now be taking a well-earned rest while the ground staff of Bill Cassie and Doug Wallace continue to manage and maintain what is reputedly one of the best playing surfaces in the league at their Ritchie Hall home in Strichen. The only problem they face now is will the trophy cabinet have to be reinforced and who is going to be the official polisher for all that silverware.

Mormond Thistle FC would like to thank Bert Fowlie Butcher: full kit sponsor, E&R Plumbing: kit bags, Mormond Inn:T-shirts and Mormond Cup, Kenny Urquhart Joinery: track suits, for their support this season.