United scrape past Broch

Fraserburgh lost their first league match since December on Saturday as a Jamie Masson free kick gave Formartine a 1-0 win at Bellslea.

The Broch were unbeaten in ten league matches, winning eight and drawing two, since losing to Forres at home on December 10.

The deciding goal came in the 25th minute of the game when former Aberdeen midfeilder Masson’s powerful free kick found its way past Tait in the Broch goal who got a hand to the ball but was beaten by the sheer power of the effort.

Fraserburgh replied with efforts from Harris and Campbell which were dealt with by United keeper Reid while Marc Lawrence had the stopper in a flap with a shot which went narrowly wide.

Formartine would have made it 2-0 in the second half if not for the woodwork, Conor Gethins’ shot rebounding off the post in the 76th minute, but the visitors managed to hold on to their lead to secure all three points.

The result leaves the Broch in fifth place and unlikely to catch Formartine in fourth who are now seven points clear of Mark Cowie’s side with a game in hand.

In the Highlands, Wick failed to take full advantage of the Broch loss as they drew 1-1 with Rothes meaning they are still eight points adrift of fifth spot.

Forres, however, did take their chance, beating Lossiemouth 4-2 at home to jump above Wick in the table.

In the other matches, Buckie demolished Keith 6-0 and Devronvale hammered Clach 5-0, Cove and Turriff played out a 0-0 draw, Locos won 4-1 away to Fort William and Nairn beat Huntly 2-1.

As the season comes to a close Fraserburgh will not be in action on Saturday as the teams with games in hand play out their backdated fixtures.

The Broch will return to action on Wednesday, April 8, when they welcome second placed Buckie Thistle to Bellslea for an 8pm kick-off.

They will then finish up the season with a trip to Clachnacuddin on Saturday April 15 before the final fixture at home to Huntly the following weekend.