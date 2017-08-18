United thrash Spey Valley

Ellon United completed their qualifying section of The Grill with an 8-0 win over Spey Valley United at The Meadows last Saturday.

The star of the show was undoubtedly James Bain who bagged himself and impresive five goals and could have scored more if not for Sellars in the Spey Valley goal.

Ellon now sit on the seven-point mark from their three games with a positive goal difference of 12.

Fraserburgh United beat Lewis United 3-1 at Fraserburgh in the other game in the group with the section winner being decided next Saturday when Fraserburgh host Spey Valley knowing that they need to overcome Ellon’s current ten-goal advantage.

Ellon opened their account against Spey Valley in the eighth minute of the match when Jack Goodwin and Neil Irvine linked up to feed James Bain to slot home his first goal.

The striker added his second from the penalty spot shortly after.

Just before half time Kevin Anderson and Callum Tremaine combined to set up Dean McDonald for number three.

The second period was only three minutes old when James Bain hit his third after Kevin Anderson and Callum Tremaine had done the initial spadework.

James Bain found the net again in the 66th minute when Callum Tremaine collected a quick throw and found Dean McDonald who worked his way through before setting up the striker.

The rolls were reversed two minutes later when James Bain turned provider to set up Dean McDonald.

This goal signalled Ellon’s first change with Fraser Gill replacing Callum Tremaine.

Bain’s fifth arrived in the 71st minute when Jason Thornton found the striker with a fine chip over the Spey Valley defence.

Ellon made their second change with Fraser Tait coming on in midfield for Stuart Massie before Scott Firth replaced Jack Goodwin.

Ellon wrapped up the scoring in the 82nd minute when Kevin Anderson chased down David Coutts’ long ball and squared for Fraser Gill.