Ladies Day at Fitness Centre

Fraserburgh Fitness Centre is holding a Ladies Open Day this weekend.

All local ladies are welcome to head along and try the facilities free of charge on Sunday (November 27) from 10am to 1pm.

Onsite personal trainers will offer free advice and workshops on weights and machines.

Head along and see the centre's extensive range of equipment and range of weights.

If you would like to join the gym on the day or if you join the gym within a five-day period of the Ladies Day, you will receive a £20 discount off the joining fee.

AFor more details about the Ladies Open Day please contact the centre on 01346 512243 or visit the Fraserburgh Fitness Centre Facebook page.