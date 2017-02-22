Bruising battle for Broch in Inverness

Fraserburgh travelled to the Highland capital on Saturday to play Inverness Craig Dunian which proved to be a very tough and bruising encounter.

Within the first few minutes the Broch were behind conceding a try by missing a few tackles.

The Broch rallied from this and then started to put some good phases of play together.

But this was met with some ferocious tackling from the Craig Dunian back row which forced a lot of turnovers.

From one such turnover the Craig Dunian forwards produced good running rugby and crossed the try line which was not converted.

For the next 10 minutes the Broch played their best rugby of the day, attacking and gaining ground.

This resulted in crossing the line twice only to be denied by some curious refereeing decisions.

But once again the Broch succumbed to turn over ball from a line out and Craig Dunian charged over the try line.

Back came the Broch again and with some good rucking and handling they ended up with a lineout fivemetres from the try line.

From the resulting line out they secured the ball and set up a maul which they drove over the line with Sam Hewett touching down.

The efforts of the first took its toll on the Broch.

The Broch line outs and scrums were starting to malfunction due to intense pressure and physicality of the Craig Dunian forwards there reward was to cross the line 3 times in the first quarter of the half.

Broch tried valiantly to create some fluid rugby but all too often they were met with some solid resistance.

In the last 10 minutes they lost another two tries.

Final- score 44-5.

it was a disappointing game for the Broch.

There were very good individual performances but, collectively, as a team there was only flashes of how capable they can be.

Hopefully this will be ironed out on the training field.