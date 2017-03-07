Derby weekend for Broch

Fraserburgh Rugby Club will this weekend welcome their closest rivals Peterhead RFC to James Ramsay Park for a league fixture.

Having met early in the league already this year, the Broch side will look to narrow the scoreline against the more experienced Peterhead team.

After a heavy defeat in Inverness to Inverness Craig Dunain the men in black and blue will look to improve to provide worthy opposition to the Blue Toon side who sit above Fraserburgh in BT Caledonia League Division 3 North.

Speaking to The Herald, Fraserburgh forward Duncan Lawrie is well aware of the task he and his fellow Broch players face this weekend.

He said: “Everyone loves a good underdog story David and Goliath, Leicester City’s heroics last season.

“Broch face a gargantuan task, much like the opposition forwards, to beat Peterhead for the first time in the club’s history.”

The visitors travel with the upper hand against Fraserburgh having won all previous encounters a trend they will be hoping to continue, with the help of a strong home crowd the Broch hope to make this as difficult as possible for them.

“Training sessions have been well attended in the run up for this local derby, however it looks like the home squad could be somewhat depleted for this clash making the challenge all the harder.” Said Lawrie.

“This should be a great game of Rugby with local rivalry adding an extra twist to the spectacle.

“Kick off time is 1pm to allow the sides to watch the Calcutta Cup match.”

Fraserburgh, now in their third competitive season, have come a long way in that time although they will need to be at their very best to get any reward from this game having conceded bonus point losses in each meeting of the two sides.

There is nothing separating the sides on league form with both teams on 14 points and Peterhead just one league place above on points difference.