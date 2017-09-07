Dunes to take over Berryhill next month

Dunes Golf Centre of Fraserburgh will officially take over the lease for the Berryhill Driving Range on Sunday, October 1.

Plans were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council in June to develop the driving range in to a public café while still offering the golfing facilities.

Peter Myers of Dunes Golf Centre said: “We have some big plans for the Longside Road venue once we take over the lease next month.

“These include a golf studio, superstore and café and play area.

“The indoor studio at Dunes has proven extremely popular and is a big part of our success.

“The Studio and Driving Range will provide the perfect facility for you to get your clubs custom fitted by our qualified Professional staff, meaning you will see an improvement in your golfing performance.

“The plans are to build a new 50-seater café that will be open to the public, including non-golfers, and will replicate the success of our café at Dunes.”

More detail on the plans to develop the Berryhill Driving Range are available next week in The Buchan Observer and Fraserburgh Herald as part of Peter Myers weekly Golfing Tips column.