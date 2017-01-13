Search

Glasgow’s Euro mission can pave way for Scotland to progress

Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Dan McFarland meets the media ahead of their game against Munster. Picture: Gary Hutchison/SNS/SRU

Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Dan McFarland meets the media ahead of their game against Munster. Picture: Gary Hutchison/SNS/SRU

Glasgow forwards coach Dan McFarland believes that making the breakthrough into the latter stages of European competition more regularly will have a knock-on benefit for the national team.

Component:1.4338386.1484248648, , ,$mergedBody