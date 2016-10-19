New sponsor for Flyers Wheelchair Basketball

Grampian Flyers Wheelchair Basketball were delighted last week to announce Michael Duncan Builders Ltd as the Clubs new main sponsor.

Handing over the kit to Tony Stott of the Flyers, Keith Duncan praised the work Tony does in pulling together players and encouraged others to back the team as they look to start competing at a national level.

“We know Tony as a family and its amazing the efforts he goes to to ensure the club is well run and organised.

“He is also heavily involved in Fintray Thistle FC and similarly has enormous enthusiasm for all the different tasks he undertakes.”

Tony said: “We have players from Inverurie , Kintore , Monymusk , Mintlaw , Macduff , Aboyne , Laurencekirk as well as Aberdeen and we are forever raising funds for all kinds of items such as new wheelchairs for our Junior players and also for our senior team as well as the continual need to get spare parts for the chairs.

“This is where sponsor ship from businesses like Michael Duncan Builders is vital if we are to survive and progress as a club.”

Tony added: “We have recently been invited to participate in a Scottish Wheelchair Basketball Development League which will involve travelling to Glasgow Edinburgh and Dundee to compete at a National level.

“I would be keen speak to any businesses out there who might be able to help us with sponsorship of any kind” .

Finally, Tony advised that they always welcomed new members to their training sessions which take place between 530 and 7 pm on Monday and Wednesday at The Beach Leisure Centre Aberdeen .

For more information visit www.flyersbasketball.co.uk.