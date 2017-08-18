Sandy still going strong at 73

A Fraserburgh Karate instructor is hoping to raise interest for his discipline in the area and share his wealth of knowledge gained from more than 50 years of practice.

Sandy Simpson, who will turn 73 next month, has been practicing Shotokan Karate since 1964 and teaching for over 40 years.

He currently holds a class at the MACBI Centre in Mintlaw for children from 10am till 11am on Sunday mornings and also teaches adults at the Sports Centre in Fraserburgh on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

“The most important thing about Shotokan is that it teaches character,” said Sandy

“You have to concentrate on every movement and direction and learning that concentration is something than can be helpful to both children and adults in all aspects of life.

“It can teach kids a focus which they could use when it comes to their school work for example.”

Sandy, who achieved his 4th Dan Black Belt in 1996, has practiced the discipline and trained with some of the top instructors in Japan.

“Learning Shotokan can help with nervousness, depression and all kinds of mental issues through it’s character and self-confidence building.

“Not everyone can learn it, and teaching children can be difficult, you have to be careful to make sure you are doing it properly.

“Anyone can punch and kick but it’s not about that, it’s about the Kata.”

Kata is the system of individual training exercises that must be learned.

“It has to be done to perfection and teachingit is difficult, you need the concentration to show people how all the different movements work and effect your body.”