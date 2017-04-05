WrestleZone returns to the Broch this Saturday

Wrestling action will return to Fraserburgh this weekend as the grapplers from WrestleZone present their annual showcase.

The event at the Dalrymple Hall features some of the top grapplers in Scotland battling out in championship contests, grudge matches and tag team competition.

This Saturday, April 8, the family-friendly spectacle returns with one wrestler looking for payback against a rival who has scuppered his chance at title glory.

Bryan Tucker (31) was robbed in the semi-final of the Tri-Counties tournament and now faces his rival, Aspen Faith, at the event being held at the Dalrymple Hall.

Tucker continued: “Aspen Faith took something away from me and it is now time for him to be held accountable for his actions.

“This wrestling bout is not just about who wins and who loses; this is personal and I really want to ensure Faith regrets his action. I’ll be doing everything to take down Faith and hope to dent his ego by scoring the victory at the Dalrymple Hall.”

There is a little added spice to the match as Tucker has not beaten Faith in seven previous singles meetings; however, the Aberdeenshire grappler thinks it’s time to change that.

He added: “Faith is full of himself and will think he will walk this one on April 8 .

“I intend to make it a very difficult night for him and hopefully I can finally get the proverbial monkey off my back!”

WrestleZone host Martyn Clunes expects a tense night of action featuring top WrestleZone stars such as Scotty Swift, Zach Dynamite and Mr. P.

He added: “The build to Aberdeen Anarchy continues and in the Broch, everyone will be putting their best foot forward to try and build momentum towards our June supershow.

“There is lots at stake here. Fans can expect a great night of action and we hope there is an enthusiastic crowd able to cheer, laugh and boo the night away when we return to the Dalrymple Hall.”

The event is family-friendly with doors at the Dalrymple Hall opening at 7pm.

Entry is pay-at- the-door priced £12 for adults and £10 for under 14s; advance e-tickets are available. More details are available at www.wrestlezonescotland.co.uk or by phoning 07855 121777.