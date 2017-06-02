A fascinating history of the railway awaits at Maud

Maud Railway Museum will open its doors to the public once again on the weekend of June 10 and 11.

The museum will then open on the second weekend of each month until October.

Opening times are from 10.30am to 4pm on both the Saturday and Sunday. Entry is free but a donation or a purchase from the sales counter would be appreciated.

As well as displaying a large number of items, ephemera, and photographs relating to the former Buchan Railway lines which connected Aberdeen and Dyce with Ellon, Fraserburgh and Peterhead the museum is also home to the fully restored railway carriage which was used to carry convicts from Peterhead prison to the quarries at Stirlinghill where granite for building the Peterhead Harbour of Refuge was quarried.

Awaiting restoration is a munitions wagon which was used at various naval dockyards in the earlier part of the 20th century. Added to the display for 2017 is a scale Meccano Model of the locomotive ”Gordon Highlander” built by Mr Sandy Shirras of Alford and for three seasons shown in Grampian Transport Museum at Alford.

The prototype of this engine was built in 1920 for the Great North of Scotland Railway and it and similar engines were used on the line until the 1950s.

Maud station is now a focal point on the Formartine and Buchan Way and recently opened specially to welcome a group from Fraserburgh Academy using the old railway line for a charity run. A group from Keith Probus Club also visited at the end of May.

The museum always welcomes donations of photographs and local railway relics and is seeking also to recruit new members and volunteers.