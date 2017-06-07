Anyone fancy A Bosie for Luck?

Fleeman Productions, the Aberdeen based company who specialise in producing plays in the Doric tongue, are in the final rehearsals for their tour of Charles Barron’s comedy A Bosie for Luck? which will be seen across the North East from June 21 to July 2.

Charles Barron’s play exploits the rich comic possibilities of the lives and characters of the people of the north east.

Set on Dookit’s tenant farm it’s a humdrum existence for farmer’s wife Elsie with a husband obsessed with his pet doos, her strange sickly sister and an unpredictable neighbour but she doesn’t find any of that very exciting.

Then she is swept into a series of events so unexpected and dramatic that they change the lives of everyone around her.

The entertaining comedy with tragic consequences has all the characters speaking in Doric, although some are more “pan-loaf” than others.

The show will be staged at New Deer public hall on June 22, then at Dalrymple Hall and Arts Centre in Fraserburgh on June 29.

The production features Fleeman regulars Yvonne Morton, Brian McDonald, Jill Innes and Liz Loggie, with Julie Hutton, Brian Cameron and Michelle Bruce and is directed by Loraine Mudie.