Busy week for Junior Arts

Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society will be once again hosting a fun, energetic week of dance at the Dalrymple Hall & Arts Centre for the first week of the Easter holidays, from Monday, April 3 to Friday 7th.

Application forms can be found on the Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society Facebook page or from the Dalrymple Hall & Arts Centre, Seaforth Street Fraserburgh.

Three professional dancers from Edinburgh will be coming to Fraserburgh to teach a mixture of dance styles to all dancers, Primary 6 upwards. A great week not to be missed.

Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society will also hold its AGM on Monday, April 3, at 7.30pm at the Dalrymple Hall & Arts Centre.

All members are welcome, please come along and have your say. The Society would be happy to have younger members attend as they are the future of the society. Please note that although most welcome, those under 12 may not vote on any matters that arise, although their opinions may well influence those who do have a vote.

A spokeaman said: “Come along and find out what the society has been up to this past year and get news on our forthcoming productions.”