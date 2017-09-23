Celebrating the Difference and sharing the culture

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson was a guest speaker at the annual ‘Celebrate the Difference’ event in Fraserburgh last Saturday.

The popular event which brings together the varied cultures and people who call Fraserburgh home and provides an afternoon of music, entertainment and food as well as a showcase for the local voluntary and charitable organisations to meet with local residents.

Mr Stevenson said: “I am delighted to have taken part in another successful Celebrate the Difference event at Fraserburgh College this weekend.

“It was good to meet people from around the world and to learn a little about their heritage and culture, as well as our own. Events such as this show the fantastic community spirit we have in the North-east and I would like to thank Margaret Gault and all the organisers who work tirelessly to make this annual event a success”

“As well the food song and dance, Celebrating the Difference gives many local organisations and voluntary groups a chance to highlight the important work and services they provide to the local community. After all, when we celebrate the difference, we also make a difference.”