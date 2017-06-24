ORGANISERS of Fraserburgh Super Saturdays are gearing up for the next community-led event.

The theme for the Council funded project on July 8 is Get Fit Fraserburgh. It will allow clubs and groups to showcase their talents and attract new members.

Super Saturdays steering group has an action-packed day in store including the launch of a fun run for school children, supported by Fraserburgh Running Club and sponsored by Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally.

Coordinator Leona Findlay explained: “The run will be held at James Ramsay Park. Registration is from 9am. It is open to all school children with different distances for each class. We have a mini marathon for the juniors (P1/2/3). After the run participants can come to the town centre and be presented with a medal sponsored by Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally.”

Super Saturdays will feature a climbing wall and a multi sports arena. Instructor Fiona Stott will do a boogie bounce demonstration.

Leona added: “We have two new bands performing – Segregated Elephant and Fair Trickit. The Fraserburgh 2021 Project stall will feature a demonstration by a local sash and case joiner who is carrying out work on the town centre. Fraserburgh Sea Cadets are bring along a sailing boat.

“We have a wealth of stallholders coming along in July including many new faces selling fresh and local produce, crafts, beauty products, hot and cold food and home and garden ware”

Local shops and businesses will also be encouraging locals and visitors to shop in the town centre by offering discounts and special offers throughout the day.

Fraserburgh Super Saturdays will be held in Saltoun Square and Broad Street from 10am until 3.30pm. For more information or to become a volunteer email Fraserburgh.super.Saturdays@gmail.com or visit the facebook page.