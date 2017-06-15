Bad boy of British Comedy Heads to Aberdeen

Look out Aberdeen, Roy Chubby Brown is heading for Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) later this year.

The 72 year-old stand-up comedian, dubbed ‘the bad boy of British comedy’, returns to Aberdeen on Thursday, November 23 for an intimate show in the AECC’s Fleming Auditorium.

Famed for his politically incorrect views that sail so close to the mark, the show promises to render even his most seasoned of fans gob-smacked!

Looking forward to performing the 440 seat auditorium, ‘Chubbs’ says: “Without my fans I'd be nothing, like Andy Murray without his racket and Lewis Hamilton without a car, you pay my wages, laugh at my gags and ditties and without whom I'd be sat at home…”

AECC’s Sales Manager, Anna Mackenzie, commented: “This show adds a different dimension to the upcoming calendar of events at the venue, offering Roy Chubby Brown’s unique brand of comedy to a very intimate Aberdeen audience. We’ve been warned that anyone easily offended should stay away!!”

Over 18s only. Tickets are available Friday, June 16 fromwww.ticketmaster.co.uk/AECC or 08444 77 9000.