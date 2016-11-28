Betsy’s poppies raise £50 for charity

Residents at St Modans Care Home in Fraserburgh have been busy making poppy displays in honour of Armistice Day.

One resident in particular, Betsy Massie, knitted a number of poppies for residents and staff to wear and managed to raise £50.

All the money Betsy managed to raise will go to the Poppy Appeal.

Betsy is pictured above presenting her poppy donation to Fraserburgh RBL chairman, Jimmy Gordon.

She can be seen wearing one of her knitted poppies at the cheque presentation that took place at the Fraserburgh RBL on Tuesday, November 22.