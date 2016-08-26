Biffy Clyro set to return to AECC

Chants of ‘Mon the Biffy!’ will be heard all over the Granite City when Ayrshire rockers, Biffy Clyro, hit the stage of Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre’s (AECC) GE Oil & Gas Arena later this year.

The band will be heading out on a European tour in October with their 7th studio album ‘Ellipsis’ followed by a string of UK dates with a stop in Aberdeen on Wednesday, November 30.

The news of the tour comes ahead of a headline slot at the Glasgow Summer Sessions this Saturday (August 27) and a huge return to the Reading and Leeds Festival where the band will close the festival on Sunday night (August 28).

The band came together in 1995 when childhood friends Simon Neil and twins James and Ben Johnston started playing music together.

United by a love of underground, experimental rock and post-hardcore bands such as Braid and Karate along with the likes of Guns N’ Roses and Metallica, they quickly honed their own unique sound which mixed tempos and unpredictable guitar lines with soulful choruses.

Following their first three albums, the band received widespread critical acclaim in 2007 with their fourth studio album ‘Puzzles’.

The album rocketed to number two in the UK album charts and was voted ‘Best Album of 2007’ by Kerrang! Magazine.

Things continued to go from strength to strength and the band currently have seven studio albums, two of them Platinum, and nine awards under their belt.

Anna Mackenzie, Senior Sales Manager at AECC said: “We are so excited to be hosting Biffy Clyro as part of their ‘Ellipsis’ Tour in November.

"All the past shows they have done at AECC sold out within the first week of them going on sale and we’re sure this one will be no different.

"The guys are undoubtedly one of the biggest acts in music at the moment and we’re not surprised they want to come back to the city as the last two times they were here, the venue was rocking and the show in November is set to be another massive party! As they say, ‘Mon the Biff!”