Broch goes international for next event

Crowds are expected to flock to Fraserburgh next weekend to take part in Super Saturdays second event of the year on June 10.

Following on from the successful event last month, organisers say they are keeping the high standards up and have a great programme of musical entertainment in store for visitors.

The theme for June is International Fraserburgh which celebrates the diverse cultures that live in and around the coastal town.

Co-ordinator Leona Findlay explained: “This month’s theme is International Fraserburgh so our entertainment and tasting gazebo reflects that. We have a Russian singer and guitarist Najejda Millington and friends who will be opening Super Saturdays for us. It’s something a bit different and I think they will be well received by visitors.

“Our programme of entertainment is filled with talented musicians and singers including Lighthouse Rocks, M2 Band and the Aurora Choir who will also be making their debut appearance at Super Saturdays.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s 2021 Regeneration Project will again be attending Super Saturdays in June to update visitors on the progress made and plans for the future of the town centre.

They will be putting on a stonemason demonstration to entertain the crowds.

As well as great music the community-led event will also feature a wealth of local stallholders selling hot and cold food, crafts, gift ideas and produce, a bouncy castle and slide and new to the event is a bungee trampoline. Northfield Animal Sanctuary will also be bringing along a selection of farmyard animals.

Leona added: “Fraserburgh Super Saturdays steering group is constantly trying to better the event and keep it fresh and exciting for the public.

“We are always looking for new ideas and suggestions so this month we are carrying out a public feedback questionnaire at Super Saturdays so we can see what people want and expect from the event.

“In a bid to get as much feedback as possible we are going to turn the questionnaire into a prize draw. Aden Park in Mintlaw has kindly agreed to donate a night in one of their beautiful new pods for a group of four as our prize so it is well worth taking five minutes out of your day to complete the questionnaire.”

Leona added: “I hope Super Saturdays reminds people to think about what is on their doorstep before they jump in their car to the super market or shop online.

“Buying locally supports local businesses as well as beingsome of the freshest, best food they will eat.”

Super Saturdays will take place at Saltoun Square and Broad Street from 10 until 3.30pm.

Meanwhile, the theme for July 8 will be Get Fit Fraserburgh and as well as featuring a climbing wall and multi-sports arena will feature a cross country run for school children organised by Active Schools and sponsored by Gray and Adams in Fraserburgh. If anyone would like a stall or more information call Leona on 01346 510245.