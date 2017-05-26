Broch port of call for Laura's epic challenge

An Essex based woman will be visiting Fraserburgh in July as part of an eight-week challenge to row around the British coastline.

Laura Try is a 34-year-old athlete living in Essex, wants to raise cash for a local charity close to her heart: Centrepoint.

Following a low point resulting from severe depression, Laura found herself homeless for three months. She slept in her van and couch surfed, living out of a few suitcases until she could get back on her feet.

She ultimately overcame this hard time in her life due to her positive mental outlook on life and her ambition to better herself and is now pursuing rowing, working at a job that she loves and has a roof over her head. eMoov is sponsoring Laura in her goal and strongly supports the cause.

Laura is scheduled to begin the Great British row on June 3 and plans to cover 1,800 miles over the eight-week period.

On her journey, Laura will encounter undependable weather, erratic waters and will only be sleeping in two-hour segments whilst burning 8,000 calories a day.

She is one of just two women who will complete the full trip with the rest of the crew changing at each weekly stop.

Laura is due to arrive in the Broch port on July 15 before heading for Scarbourough on July 22 and then finally back at her starting point in Burnham-on-Crouch in Essex on July 29.