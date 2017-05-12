Buchan student set to join Edinburgh Festival Fringe production

A former Mintlaw Academy pupil is one of only eight students from colleges across Scotland who have invited to work with Mark Thomson, former Artistic Director of the Lyceum Theatre Company, on a new production which will receive its world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August.

North East Scotland College’s Russell Dudley, an HND Acting and Performance student, will travel to the capital in July to begin work on the project.

Snowflake, written and directed by Mark Thomson will be the first production by The Network, a new partnership between the Scottish Drama Training Network and Pleasance Theatre Trust.

In order to be considered for the opportunity, Russell had to attend an audition at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, followed by a recall day in Edinburgh.

He said, “I’m over the moon to be selected to take part. It gives me something amazing to look forward to after my course finishes in the summer. I can’t wait to work with the rest of the cast and, of course, Mark Thomson.”

Russell is in the last few weeks of an HND in Acting and Performance at North East Scotland College. Next week, he will be appearing in Our Town at the Arts Centre Theatre.

This is the final production staged by his HND class and takes place on Thursday and Friday, May 18 and 19. Tickets are available from Aberdeen Performing Arts.