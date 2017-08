Fraserburgh Heritage Centre Focus Group is to discuss memories of old Fraserburgh and its High Street.

Members of the public are being invited to drop in between 1.30 and 3.30pm on August 23 in Quarry Road.

There will be images of old shop fronts to chat about and reminisce.

Anyone with photos of the old High Street to show please contact Suzanne at s.mcmurtry@rgu.ac.uk